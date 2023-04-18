Another member of the South Korean boy band BTS has started his mandatory military service.

Jung Ho-Seok, better known as J-Hope, 29, is the second member of the world-famous band to put his music career on hold for a time in the military, which is a requirement in South Korea.

He joins Kim Seok-jin, known simply as Jin, who started in December 2022 and started his military service as the oldest band member.

According to the local news agency, Yonhap, the singer kept a low profile as a van carrying him entered the venue for his military enlistment ceremony in Wonju in the Gangwon Province on Tuesday.

Addressing fans on Instagram, he posted on his personal account with a caption that said: “I’ll have a good trip!!.” Also, he posted on a fan platform, Weverse saying, “I’ll be back later,” alongside a photo of his shaved head.

More than 10,000 comments from fans wished for the singer’s safe return after completing his military duties.

On Tuesday, the official BTS Twitter account posted an image of the boy band supporting the singer, with the caption: “I love you J-Hope.”

Although some politicians in South Korea suggested granting members of the group exemptions from military service, the band’s agency announced that all members planned to complete their duties by 2025.

In South Korea, able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 35 years must serve in the military for a period of between 18 and 22 months. Women on the other hand, are not required to perform military service but may volunteer to join the military.

