British-Nigerian gospel singer, Wendy Royal, releases debut single ‘Rise Shine’

Christian music minister, Wendy Royal, has announced the release of her brand new single “Rise Shine.”

Born Yewande Adegbite, the British-Nigerian Christian recording artist who grew from a child sensation to a veteran said: “The song is inspired heavily by Isaiah 60:1 Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord rises upon you.”

She added that the song “also reminds us of God’s assurance for us about his light upon us and that the darkness of the earth and that of the people therein shall not prevail upon it.”

Arise Shine is a heavy Afro Alternative Rock tune that sees Wendy Royal declaring it’s time to shine.

The song also has themes of praise as well as self-encouragement in the Lord. It is laced with beautiful melodies, thumping drums and a positive declaration.

“Rise Shine” is written and arranged by Wendy Royal while the production is helmed by JayFred and the video is directed by Man Hussein.

While it might have taken Wendy Royal almost the whole year to release Rise Shine, she said her next single is already in the works and is expected first quarter of 2023.

The registered nurse and entrepreneur who recently decided to share more of her gifts with the world is determined to inspire, heal and preach the gospel.

