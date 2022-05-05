Bring back dockworkers, seafarers pool, maritime workers urge FG

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has appealed to the Federal Government to restore the dockworkers and seafarers’ pool, both of which were scrapped some years ago.

In a Workers’ Day message to members of the union and maritime industry stakeholders, President General of the union, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju also added that there is need to bring back on- onboard gangway and security men to the cargo handling process in the ports.

The issue of on-board security men has also been a contentious one for a while.

According to the labour leader, revisiting the scrapping of dockworkers and seafarers’ pool and the onboard security men is long overdue.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





In the audio message which was sent to newsmen as part of the 2022 Workers Day celebration, Comrade Adeyanju said “We seize this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to take necessary steps to restore the dockworkers and seafarers’ pool system, as well as bring back our onboard gangway security men to enhance safety and standard in our port operations and in the nation’s seaports”.

The union, in the message acknowledged that Nigeria is facing numerous challenges, such as that of insecurity, kidnapping, petroleum product hike, and increase in the prices of foodstuff, epileptic power supply, as well as bad roads and unemployment.

The MWUN also expressed hope that the various challenges confronting the maritime industry will be attended to, especially in the terminal, jetties and oil and gas platforms.

The union also urged its members to “remain steadfast, dedicated and focused on the task of service delivery in a harmonious and safe environment.”