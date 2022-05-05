Customs brokers vow to engage NASS over 15% NAC levy

Customs brokers under the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) have vowed to resist the set to be implemented 15 per cent NAC levy by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) by engaging the National Assembly to let the legislators know how insensitive the policy is.

Disclosing this recently as part of its Eid El-Fitri and Workers Day celebration message, the acting National President of ANLCA, Dr Kayode Farinto explained that the association is waiting to see how Customs would implement the revised Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Valuation to see if necessary changes and adjustment have been imputed.

Dr Farinto on behalf of the NECOM of ANLCA, congratulated all stakeholders, particularly freight forwarders on the celebrations of Eid El Fitri and Workers Day.

“Our Muslim friends have successfully completed the Ramadan period and it is only by God’s grace that we are all living to witness this Sallah celebration, and since it also coincides with Workers Day celebration, hence we say congratulations to all of us. May this period brings peace and tranquility into the maritime industry.

“Let me commence by saying that it is obvious that the NCS will be implementing the VIN Valuation this month, going by the news filtering around us in the industry and we need to monitor this because people that will not want the process to be successful may introduce things outside our agreement into the procedures.

“I have released the agreed procedures on clearance of Standard Chassis VEHICLES that fall within VIN Valuation and Non Standard chassis vehicles, salvage and accident-vehicles few days ago.





“We need to allow these new changes, going by all what we used to go through in the hands of Customs various units to clear vehicles in the ports. Even when you take your valuation, many alerts are put on our declarations and it takes the grace of God and difficult conditions to get them out of the ports.

“As if to say that is not enough, you need to know the numbers of calls we receive from our members delivering these vehicles within and outside Lagos environment. Many Customs units will stop them on the highway, telling them that the vehicles values are compromised, that it must be jacked up. Thus, many of us are at their mercies pleading that DN should not be issued on already exited vehicles.

“This and many more thing are what we believe The VIN valuation will eliminate. Many agents have been given forged and mutilated valuation papers by third parties and are left to suffer the consequences of whatever happens. We do not need all this to get our vehicles released. We have promised to challenge any command that may want to use the office of monitoring to extort money from our members when this new process commences.

“On the Issue of 15 per cent NAC turn Levy, this will be pursued vigorously, immediately after the Sallah break because we will engage the National Assembly on the need for them to know that this government is not sensitive to the plight of the masses.

“For them to have introduced such levy at this period when the economy is in comatose, we will ensure that the Federal Ministry of Finance is dragged before the people’s representatives on this matter.

“Since the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding (CRFFN) Governing Council may also be inaugurated this week, it will be our first issue to be raised at the plenary which needs urgent national attention. All our efforts to eliminate NAC turn levy is being done in collaboration with the motor dealers association.

“Finally, the inconsistency in government policies is an eye opener and we will enjoin our members to give the over Five millions votes in the industry to a presidential candidate that will be explicit on how to assist the freight forwarding profession viz a viz implementation of peoples welfare and policies come 2023. We won’t allow anyone to fool us like this outgoing government is doing.

“We are gradually losing our profession to foreign domination courtesy of lack of laws that protects indigenous practitioners. We must however come together to achieve greatness. An injury to one should be injury to all. I wish you all happy celebration.”