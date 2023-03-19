Rachael Omidiji

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Obingwa LGA of Abia state has been invaded by thugs.

This was disclosed in a statement on its official Twitter page on Sunday, 19th March, 2023.

INEC said it has alerted security agencies.

“Thugs have invaded our Obingwa Local Government Area office in Abia State,” the post reads.

“Security agencies have been alerted. The Commission is monitoring the situation and will issue a statement shortly.”