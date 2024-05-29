President Bola Tinubu has officially signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law, reverting Nigeria’s national anthem to the original “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

This announcement was made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during a joint session of the National Assembly commemorating the Silver Jubilee of Nigeria’s 4th Republic on Wednesday.

President Tinubu, who attended the joint session briefly, confirmed the reinstatement of “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” as the country’s national anthem.

Akpabio noted that the session’s primary purpose was to launch the new anthem, and President Tinubu would not be delivering a speech as he had to proceed to launch the Abuja metro line.

The decision to revert to the old anthem was reached after both the Senate and the House of Representatives passed the legislation in separate sittings. ”

Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” originally composed at the time of Nigeria’s independence on October 1, 1960, will replace “Arise, O Compatriots.”

The lyrics of “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” were penned by Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate living in Nigeria during its independence, and the music was composed by Frances Berda.

The anthem was instrumental in fostering Nigeria’s national identity and unity during the 1960s and late 1970s.

