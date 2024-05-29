A foundation concerned with grassroots healthcare development in Kwara state has presented N6million cheque to the state Health Insurance Agency (KwHIA) to cater for health insurance enrolment of 1,000 indigent beneficiaries in six local government areas of the Kwara South senatorial district.

Presenting the cheque to the agency, the Oyun local government coordinator of the Lekan Adewoye Foundation, Hammed Kolawole, said that the group aimed to provide the beneficiaries such opportunities to access quality health care services at quality facilities to improve their health significantly.

He also said that the health insurance package covers such chronic illnesses as diabetes, high blood pressure etc, adding that it has a benefit package that captures the illnesses and how to cure them.

Also speaking, the executive secretary of the Kwara state Health Insurance Agency (KWHIA), Dr. Olubunmi Jetawo-Winter, appreciated Lekan Adewoye foundation for supporting and promoting enrolment of indigent people in the grassroots areas.

Jetawo-Winter said that the agency now have close to 60,000 enrollees as well as 85 service providers across the state, adding that regional offices have been opened in four towns.

The executive secretary, who said that the health insurance scheme is working for people of Kwara state, added that the effectiveness of the scheme informed why donors are supporting enrolment of their people in the scheme.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Nigerians assessment of Tinubu’s one year in power

She thanked Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for creating enabling environment to make the scheme work, saying that KWHIA is a social intervention to make people not to spend so much money on health matters through financial support of the government.

“Having said that, the government cannot be left alone to do everything. Sponsorship like this help to further penetration of health insurance to the grassroots where we mostly need them. People who cannot afford to pay for their health care needs and would have been looking for alternative means, now has the foundation providing opportunity for them to access quality health care services at quality facilities so that their health can improve significantly”.

She said that the KWHIA has attracted both local and international donors who have contributed to efforts at ensuring health insurance scheme spreads to grassroots, “where we need them most”.

“We’re thankful to the foundation for supporting all the six local governments in the Kwara South senatorial district. 1,000 enrolment will definitely penetrate the people and we’ll identify the poorest of the poor who need it most to benefit from.

“We’re using this foundation to open channels for other donors to do the same for their own communities. If they keep on doing this, we’ll reach the nooks and crannies of Kwara state. While everyone would be proud of having quality health care”.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina El-Imam, said that everyone captured will be provided with good treatment, adding that government has invested heavily in the health facilities.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE