A Lagos State Hajj pilgrim, Idris Oloshogbo, has passed away in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The Secretary of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Saheed Onipede, made this announcement via a statement released by the agency spokesperson, Taofeek Lawal, on Wednesday.

Onipede detailed that the 68-year-old Oloshogbo, who hailed from Shomolu Local Government, died while having his evening meal after Solat Maghrib.

Medical experts in Saudi Arabia confirmed his death shortly after he returned from the Tawaf (circumambulation) of the Holy Kaaba in Makkah.

Although the exact cause of death has not been medically confirmed, Onipede suggested that it might be related to high blood pressure and the physical stress endured during the Tawaf.

Onipede expressed condolences on behalf of the state government to Oloshogbo’s family and friends, praying for Allah’s forgiveness for the deceased and for him to be granted Aljanat Fridauos, recognising his intention to complete the Hajj.

He urged other pilgrims to exercise caution and avoid overexerting themselves before the commencement of the main Hajj rites.

Oloshogbo was buried in Makkah according to the principles laid down by Saudi Arabian authorities.

This incident follows the deaths of two Hajj pilgrims from Kebbi State in Saudi Arabia last Sunday, as reported by Tribune Online.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE