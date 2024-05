President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory after a 4-day working visit to Lagos state.

The President who arrived in Lagos on Friday, flagged off the 15 trillion naira Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

The highway is to link the 9 states on the nation’s coastline.

On his return to Abuja, the President is scheduled to inaugurate some infrastructure projects as part of activities to mark his first year anniversary in office.