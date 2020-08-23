BREAKING: Suspected Ibadan serial killer rearrested at Bodija market

By Adewale Oshodi
Ibadan serial killer
THE suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, has been rearrested by operatives of the Oyo State police command.
Competent sources said he was discovered at Bodija market in an area where some load carriers were plying their trade.
It was further gathered that some people noticed him and duly informed the state SARS commander, who went there with SARS operatives and got him arrested.
Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed his arrest to Tribune Online via telephone conversation.
SP Fadeyi said: “The suspect has been rearrested and is currently in police custody.”

 

Ibadan serial killer
Re-arrested Sunday Shodipe.

 

Recall that Shodipe (19), was suspected to have killed about six women at Akinyele Local Government Area of the state, escaped from the Mokola police station on Tuesday, August 11.
This prompted a wave of protests against the police, but the state Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, had assured that everything had been put in place to ensure the rearrest of the suspect.
Just last Thursday, a N500,000 bounty was placed on Shodipe’s head by the police.

