Ahead resumption of International flights: NAMA enhances flights

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has created 9 Performance-Based Navigation (PBN), Area Navigation 10 (RNAV10), regional routes across the nation’s airspace.

The Managing Director of the agency, Captain Fola Akinkuotu listed the routes to include: UQ300- connecting Lagos to the Central African Republic; UY604-linking Abuja, Port Harcourt to Southern Africa.

Others are, UQ181- connecting East and Central Africa to Europe through Nigerian airspace and UQ400-connecting southern Africa to North Africa through Nigeria to Europe.

Other PBN routes are UQ324-from Adis Ababa to Niamey through Nigeria; UY333-from Tunisia/Algeria to Lagos; UY87-from East and Central Africa through Nigeria to Accra and Abidjan; UY57-from East and Central Africa through Nigeria coastal airspace to Cotonou, Lome and Abidjan as well as UQ200-connecting Yaounde to Lagos.

NAMA also created 6 flight-plannable direct routes.

According to Akinkuotu; “the flight-plannable direct routes are to be used by compliant airlines’ flight management systems and would avail them the opportunity of flight- planning and routing within the Nigerian airspace from an entry point directly to an exit point without recourse to existing Air Traffic service (ATS) route network.”

While saying the initiative will enhance regional connectivity, reduce flight time as well as fuel consumption for airlines, the NAMA Boss also declared that it will also reduce C02 emission, he added.

He hinted that the development was in preparation for the resumption of an international flight in the country on 29 August.

