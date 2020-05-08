BREAKING: Stranded Nigerians in UK arrive in Lagos

By Shola Adekola-Lagos
Some Nigerians who were stranded in the United Kingdom following COVID-19 lockdown in the country on Friday arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

They arrived aboard a special British Airway flight at the airport around 2.00 p.m. and are expected to be airlifted to Abuja where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

The flight is also being prepared to airlift some British citizens caught up in the outbreak of the disease back to Britain.

As of the time of this report, both inbound and outbound passengers were undergoing documentation processes.

On Wednesday, 256 Nigerians stranded at the United Arab Emirates arrived Nigeria aboard the Emirate Airlines and were taken into isolation in two hotels in Lagos.

Details later…..

