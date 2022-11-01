(BREAKING): Scores of passengers stranded at Lagos airport

.As aviation union block entrances to MMA2 over workers' sack

By Shola Adekola - Lagos
Buhari commissions Lagos airport

Scores of passengers who planned to board the early morning flights out of the private terminal otherwise known as MMA2 at the Lagos airport are presently stranded as one of the aviation unions protesting the sack of 37 workers by the management of the terminal blocked the entrances leading to the terminal.

According to information gathered this early morning, the union, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) as early as 6 am had taken positions at the strategic entrances leading to the terminal building to prevent the airlines from operating their early morning flights.

The development led to scores of passengers who had arrived at the airport to make the morning flights to their destinations being stranded as the union blocked the terminal.

The blockade of the private terminal is a fall out of the sack of 37 workers including the union executives by the operators of the terminal, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited.

The union had described the sack of its members as witch-hunting and willful intimidation, alleging that rather than implement the conditions of service as agreed with it in 2021, the BASL management had resorted to sacking of its members in its establishment.

More details coming…

 

