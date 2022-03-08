BREAKING: Reps to reconsider failed women bills
.As protesting women block NASS main entrance again
The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to reconsider the failed bills to promote the interest of women in the ongoing constitution amendment.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila said that this would be done in the next few weeks.
This came just as women in their numbers again blocked the main entrance to the National Assembly to protest against what they described as injustice against women in the country
The protesting women who blocked off the Federal Secretariat gate of the Parliament protested the rejection of gender bills during the constitutional amendment last week.
More details soon…
