BREAKING: Reps to reconsider failed women bills

.As protesting women block NASS main entrance again

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
shift voting on 1999 Constitution Review to Tuesday, Reps to vote on constitution review report next Wednesday, Gbajabiamila orders redeployment of staff, provision of funds for health sector, Gbajabiamila warns unparliamentary comments, UNILORIN SUG set to honour Gbajabiamila, increase in educational qualifications , Gbajabiamila to commission constituency projects, power sector not performing optimally , Gbajabiamila assures promotion of education in Nigeria, access to capital for Nigerian Youth, Youth empowerment key, renewed Nigeria-Japan bilateral ties, Gbajabiamila assures on expedite consideration, Lagos building collapse, Reps set to receive, Gbajabiamila assures on diaspora, Gbajabiamila calls for synergy, Gbajabiamila enjoins Muslims, address complaints on online learning, Gbajabiamila tasks government, Gbajabiamila moves to avert, Gbajabiamila seeks level playground, Gbajabiamila swears in Ebisike, call for paradigm shift, Ghana's new Speaker seek improved,standing committee on public safety, Gbajabiamila lauds Nigeria's ambition, NASS To tackle challenges, Please don’t go on strike , Reps tackle Senate, impediments militating against women, COVID-19 vaccination, National Assembly caucus pledgesWe are laying foundation , Gbajabiamila flags off cash grant, Gbajabiamila free WiFi, pass PIB into law ,reconstruction of 18.3km Epe-Ketu-Itoikin road, Gbajabiamila calls for full implementation, development commissions , pass PIB in six months, health sector, Gbajabiamila reshuffles aides, revised 2020 budget, House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila, CUPP, over plan to invite spokesman, Reps
Femi Gbajabiamila

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to reconsider the failed bills to promote the interest of women in the ongoing constitution amendment.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon  Femi Gbajabiamila said that this would be done in the next few weeks.

This came just as women in their numbers again blocked the main entrance to the  National Assembly to protest against what they  described as  injustice against women in the country

The protesting women who blocked off the Federal Secretariat gate of the Parliament protested the rejection of gender bills during the constitutional amendment last week. 

More details soon…

 

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more

You might also like
Latest News

Unemployment: NESG findings suggest reforms in ICT, education trade, other sectors

Latest News

FIRS offers concession to taxpayers with outstanding foreign currency tax liabilities

Latest News

Bamise’s death: Plans ongoing to install cameras on BRT buses ― Lagos First Lady

Latest News

Women coalition block NASS entrance, say lawmakers are irresponsible

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More