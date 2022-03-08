BREAKING: Court sacks Ebonyi governor, deputy for defecting from PDP to APC
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has just sacked David Umahi and Eric Igwe as governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi State respectively.
The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that the governor and his deputy who won the election on the platform of the PDP cannot defect to the APC and still hold the position of governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi State.
He said it is a political party that sponsored a candidate that owns the votes cast during an election and held that the governor and his deputy cannot hold their positions as a result of their deflection to the APC.
The Court ordered PDP, the plaintiff in the matter, to present the names of its candidates to INEC for the post of Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi state.
The Court also ordered INEC to stop recognising David Umahi and Eric Igwe as Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi state and also ordered them to stop parading themselves as governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi State.
Details later…
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs
Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.
If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.
BREAKING: Court sacks Ebonyi governor, deputy for defecting from PDP to APC
Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa
On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.
ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more