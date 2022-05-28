(BREAKING) PDP leadership in closed-door meeting, may shift today’s convention

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently locked in a closed-door meeting over the conduct of its national convention scheduled for today at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The meeting, taking place at Transcorp Hilton, comes amid speculation that the exercise will be postponed in view of the six-day window given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has already taken the opportunity to shift its national convention and the main opposition party is now expected to follow suit.

Accreditation of delegates was supposed to have started at 7 am, but at the time of this report several hours later, it had not.

Sources at the Wadata Plaza, Wuse 5 Abuja national secretariat of the PDP informed that the accreditation may have been delayed to allow the leadership to come up with a decision on the conduct of the national convention.

Many party supporters and observers were seen milling around the national secretariat waiting for the outcome of the meeting.