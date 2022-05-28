One killed, several wounded, houses burnt as rival group clash in Bauchi

A violent clash between rival restive youths of Yelwan Tsakani in the Bauchi metropolis has led to the death of one person and scores wounded, just as five houses were set ablaze.

The clash took place Friday night at about 9.30 pm when the youths started shooting guns sporadically aimed at the rival group on the road leading to Lukshi village.

A source from the affected area told our Correspondent that the clash was a reprisal following an attack on Tuesday when three youths were allegedly macheted in front of their house in Yelwan Tsakani.

It was reported that the attackers also snatched telephone sets and other valuables from the attacked youths after injuries inflicted on them.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity said that, “We were at home when suddenly we started hearing gunshots and shouts from outside. Much later, houses were set ablaze by the rampaging youths.”

She added that, “I can’t tell the number of people injured but many were injured as well as the houses, cars that were burnt by the youths. It was the prompt arrival of security operatives that saved the situation. I am not aware of any death.”





A visit to the area Saturday morning revealed that tension was still high as youths were seen standing in groups armed with sticks and other dangerous weapons hid under.

In reaction to the situation, State Police Command through the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda has ordered for discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disturbance of public peace in parts of the Yelwa area of Bauchi just as he appealed for calm as normalcy was restored in the affected area.

A release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili contained that on 27/05/2022 at about 10:pm, there was a distress call of skirmishes at Yelwan Tsakani, Lushi and Uguwan kusu.

According to the release, preliminary investigation revealed that the disturbances emanated following a rivalry amongst the youths of Anguwan Taya and Yalwan Tsakani which extended to other parts of yelwa.

As result, five houses were set ablaze, four persons sustained various degrees of injuries and one was certified dead by a medical doctor.

Meanwhile, police operatives comprising Tactical teams, Mobile Police Force, Rapid Response Squad(RRS) and Quick intervention Unit(QIU) swiftly responded to the distress and brought the situation under control.

Visibility Patrols are still ongoing to maintain peace and prevent further breakdown of law and order in the affected area as well as the Bauchi metropolis.

The Commissioner of Police further appealed to the general public for calm and to go about their lawful business as normalcy had since been restored in the affected area, please.