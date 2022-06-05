BREAKING: Oyo deputy governor defects to APC
The deputy governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Olaniyan made this announcement in an interaction with journalists on Sunday.
He said the decision came in yielding to yearnings of his supporters who were tired of waiting after remaining afloat in the PDP, for a while.
He said the defection did not affect his relationship with the state governor, Seyi Makinde, saying he remained on the same page with the governor regarding governance.
He maintained that he was not resigning as deputy governor.
