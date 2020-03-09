BREAKING: Nasiru Ado Bayero replaces brother, Aminu Ado, as Emir of Bichi

The Kano State government has approved the appointment of Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Bichi.

The appointment follows the appointment of his brother, the former Emir of the Emirate as the new Emir of Kano.

Recall that the state government earlier approved the dethronement and removal of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mohammadu Sanusi II, as Emir of Kano on Monday.

Though there was no official confirmation from the state government as at the time of filing this report, insider reports indicate that the former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi, has been banished to Nasarawa State.

A statement signed and issued by Comrade Abba Anwar, chief press secretary to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday evening confirmed the appointment of Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero to replace his blood relation as the Emir of Bichi.

Tribune Online reports that Alhaji Nasiru Ado used to hold the title of Ciroman Kano under the dethroned Emir Sanusi, before his new appointment as the Emir of Bichi.

It would also be recalled that the former Emir of Kano, has been locked in a protracted political dispute with Ganduje who accused him of supporting Abba Yusuf, the governorship candidate of the PDP in last governorship election.

The former Emir has since denied the accusation.