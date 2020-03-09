Obasanjo, Shehu Sani, Moghalu, Momodu, others react to Sanusi’s dethronement

Shock, disappointment, commendations, condemnations greeted the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano, on Monday.

While some Nigerians, on their various Twitter handles, decried that Sanusi was drowned in the realm of politics for speaking the truth as a traditional ruler, others noted that Sanusi’s dethronement could serve as a springboard for him to attain to greater heights in the nation’s landscape.

In a letter addressed to Sanusi, former President Olusegun Obasanjo described Sanusi’s removal as a medley of sadness and goodness.

Obasanjo regarded Sanusi’s dethronement as undeserving, on one hand, and also good because Sanusi paid the price.

He prayed that Sanusi has the courage to continue to serve in the best interest of the country and humanity, at large.

“I woke up this morning and after my morning exercise, devotion and my morning meeting with my staff. I heard the sad and the good news of your removal by the executive council of the Kano State Government.

“It is sad because it was undeserved. It is good because you have paid the price. My prayer is that God should give you the fortitude and the courage to continue on the path that you have chosen for yourself in the best interest of our country and humanity,” Obasanjo said.

Tweeting at @Omojuwa, popular social media influencer, JJ Omojuwa held that though Sanusi had lost his traditional power, he will continue to have an impactful influence on politics in Nigeria.

“It was always Sanusi’s dream to make the throne. He made it. He has now been dethroned. I see it as destiny’s way of saying to seek bigger things he could never have sought as an emir.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II (KCOB) has finally been removed. This was coming. He has lost traditional power but his influence will always be telling on politics in Nigeria as a whole. This is the end of a season. The series hasn’t ended. It has not,” Omojuwa said.

Spokesperson to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, on his part, described Sanusi’s dethronement as retribution for antagonism to the Jonathan’s government.

Contained on his handle, @renoomokri, Omokri wrote: “Last year, I said everyone who falsely accused Goodluck Jonathan, would pay for it. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi facilitated the election of General Muhammadu Buhari. He has his Buhari. Is he happy?”

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani bemoaned that Sanusi paid the price for dissenting against established norms and powers that be.

“The removal of Emir Sanusi represents the incompatibility of the crown and conscience, the consequences of dissent against established norms and the heavy price of holding principles in our also revealed the intolerance and toxicity of the liquor of power,” Sani tweeting @ShehuSani held.

Expressing shock and disappointment at the development, political economist, Kingsley Moghalu, @MoghaluKingsley, posited that Sanusi’s exit indicated that in Nigeria, there was a real battle between “ideas and modernity, on one hand, and primitivity and retrogression on the other.”

Drawing from biblical inferences, Country Director of DAI’s Nigeria office, Joe Abah, tweeting at @DrJoeAbah, averred that the Sanusi development pointed to a man who came before his time.

Another public commentator, Kayode Ogundamisi urged Sanusi to seek constitutional political power to be able to implement his ideas for change in the Nigerian society.

According to Ogundamisi, writing on his handle, @ogundamisi, the North was simply not ready for a reformist Emir.

Like Ogundamisi, another public commentator, Dr Dipo Awojide, writing @OgbeniDipo, urged Sanusi to return to politics to “continue his good works.

“I hope Sanusi Lamido Sanusi will get back into politics full time. I have always noted that Nigeria lost him to Kano State. So, this removal might be disappointing, but it’s still good if he continues his good works,” Awojide added.

Publisher, Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu downplayed the antics behind Sanusi’s removal, describing him as one of the finest brains in the country.

“I hope now that Governor Ganduje and his co-conspirators have taken their pound of flesh by dethroning the Emir of Kano, their eyes will clear and see later that their own power too is transient! No matter the sins of Emir Sanusi, he is one of the finest citizens of Nigeria,” Dele Momodu, @DeleMomodu, wrote.