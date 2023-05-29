Outgoing Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State in his last minutes in office made some appointments.

Bagudu will hand over to Governor-elect Nasiru Idris in a few hours.

However, in a statement which Yahaya Sarki, media aide to the outgoing governor issued on behalf of Bagudu, the appointments of Head of Service and four Permanent secretaries were made.

“The Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the appointment of Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena as substantive Head of Service of the State as well as four new Permanent Secretaries.

“The four new Permanent Secretaries are Kudirat Shuaibu, Ibrahim Umar, Mustapha Tata and Suleiman Sani Augie

“According to the statement, the appointment is with immediate effect.”