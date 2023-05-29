Outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari has said his cows are much easier to control than Nigerian citizens.

He spoke at a gala and dinner held on Sunday in Abuja.

While praising the outcome of the elections, Buhari congratulated fellow Nigerians for realising that they had power in their votes and that their ballots counted.

“I am looking forward to tomorrow (Monday) to fly to my base and go back to my cows and sheep, which are much easier to control than fellow Nigerians.

“Your Excellencies, Heads of State and Government, and their representatives, I thank you very much and I say goodbye to you and wish us the best of luck”, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted him as saying.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports world leaders at the event included the Presidents of South Africa, Sierra Leone and Ghana.

