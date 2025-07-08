I’ll send new weapons to Ukraine for defence against Russia —Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine, days after the White House paused some military aid shipments to the war-torn country.

“We’re going to send some more weapons. We have to – they have to be able to defend themselves,” Trump said before a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“They’re getting hit very hard. We’re going to have to send more weapons,” he added. “Defensive weapons, primarily, but they’re getting hit very, very hard.”

The announcement marks a shift from last week, when the Trump administration suspended certain shipments, including air defence missiles, following a review of foreign military support signed off by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

At the time, White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said the decision was made “to put America’s interests first.”

Some US officials indicated that the pause was partly influenced by the Pentagon’s strategy to reorient defence priorities toward potential conflict in the Pacific, especially with China.

The Pentagon’s policy chief, Elbridge Colby, said in a statement that the department was still committed to supporting Ukraine, but with a broader focus on US military readiness.

“The Department of Defense continues to provide the President with robust options to continue military aid to Ukraine, consistent with his goal of bringing this tragic war to an end. At the same time, the Department is rigorously examining and adapting its approach to achieving this objective while also preserving US forces’ readiness for Administration defense priorities,” Colby said.

Russia welcomed the temporary halt in shipments, claiming—without evidence—that the US lacked sufficient weapons stockpiles.

However, chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed Monday that the administration would now resume support.

“At President Trump’s direction, the Department of Defense will send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace,” he said.

“Our framework for POTUS to evaluate military shipments across the globe remains in effect and is integral to our America First defense priorities.”

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the United States has been Ukraine’s largest military donor, supplying drones, air defence systems, tanks and anti-armour weapons—raising concerns over strain on US inventories.

Trump had previously halted all military shipments in March after a tense exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, before resuming them a week later.

The renewed pledge of support comes after Trump held separate phone calls last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky.

He later described his talk with Putin as disappointing, saying there was “no progress” towards a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Zelensky has been urging Western allies to boost Ukraine’s air defence capabilities amid intensified Russian attacks. On Friday, hours after the Trump-Putin call, Russia launched a record number of drones at Ukraine.

Trump later said the US was considering Ukraine’s request for more Patriot defence systems after a “very good” call with Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader described the conversation as the “most productive” he has had with Trump.

On Monday, Trump again expressed frustration with Moscow, stating: “I’m not happy with President Putin at all.”

