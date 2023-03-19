Wale Akinselure and Ifeoluwa Akinola

The Independent Electoral Commission has announced Governor Seyi Makinde returned elected, making him the winner of the Oyo Gubernatorial Elections.

Makinde won with a 65 per cent landslide in 31 out of 33 Local Government Areas, having polled 563,756 votes, as announced by the collation officer Professor Adebayo Bamire at the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Ibadan.

As announced, Bamire, Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a distant second with 256,685 votes. Adebayo Adelabu, the candidate of Accord, followed with 38,357 votes. Micheal Lana of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 2,835 votes; Yusuf Akim of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) had 2,512, while Tawfiq Akinwale of the Labour Party had 1,500 votes.

A total of 889,592 votes were cast in the election

Out of 33 local government areas of the State, Makinde polled the highest number of votes in 31 local government areas, while Folarin won the remaining local government areas.

The two local government areas that the APC had the highest number of votes were Irepo and Oorelope local government areas.

An analysis of the results showed that Makinde recorded the highest victory margins in Ibadan North (27,775), Egbeda (23,067), Ibadan South-West (21,782), Ibadan North-East (20,910), Akinyele (19,475).

Makinde, by the victory, becomes the second governor, in the history of the State, after the late governor Abiola Ajimobi, to win a second term in office.

State House of Assembly Elections

In the House of Assembly elections, it has been gathered that the PDP won 28 seats while the APC won four seats.

Among returning members of the State Assembly are the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin (Ibarapa East); deputy Speaker, Abiodun Fadeyi (Ona Ara}; Majority Leader (Ogbomoso South); Akintunde Olajide (Lagelu); deputy majority leader, Olasunkanmi Babalola (Egbeda); Dele Adeola (Iseyin/Itesiwaju); Oluwafemi Oluwafowokanmi (Ibadan South-West 2); Yusuf Adebisi (Ibadan South-West 1).





A local government by local government breakdown of the result for the three parties with highest votes:

1. Ona-Ara LGA, Oyo state

A: 1212

APC: 5510

LP: 36

PDP: 17326

Accredited voters: 25122

Total votes cast: 25113

2. Ibadan north-west LGA, Oyo state

A: 1291

APC: 5947

LP: 74

PDP: 19,007

Accredited voters: 27,279

Total votes cast: 27,276

3.Ibarapa east LGA, Oyo state.

A:1885

APC: 7094

LP: 10

PDP: 11,125

Accredited voters: 20,654

Total vote cast: 20,652

4.Afijio LGA, Oyo state

A: 1357

APC: 5588

PDP: 13,139

LP: 10

Accredited voters: 20,834

Total votes cast: 20,819

5. Atiba LGA, Oyo state

A: 1113

APC: 7484

PDP: 18,389

LP: 15

Accredited voters: 28,016

Total votes cast: 27,846

6. Orire LGA, Oyo state

A: 1895

APC: 9216

LP: 17

PDP: 13,768

Accredited voters: 26,348

Total votes cast: 26,347

7. Ibadan south-west LGA, Oyo state

A: 2270

APC: 9491

LP: 166

PDP: 31,273

Accredited voters: 44,600

Total votes cast: 44, 580

8. Oluyole LGA, Oyo state

A: 1386

APC: 6592

LP: 62

PDP: 21,700

Accredited voters: 30,777

Total votes cast: 30,744

9. Atisbo LGA, Oyo state

A: 1188

APC: 6955

LP: 16

PDP: 9199

Accredited voters: 17,987

Total votes cast: 17,983

10. Saki east LGA, Oyo state

A: 188

APC: 5519

LP: 07

PDP: 8374

Accredited voters: 14,337

Total votes cast: 14,337

11. Surulere LGA, Oyo state

A: 271

APC: 8882

LP: 173

PDP: 15,554

Accredited voters: 25,676

Total votes cast: 25,676

12. Itesiwaju LGA, Oyo state.

A: 2036

APC: 4597

LP: 09

PDP: 8034

Accredited voters: 15,003

Total votes cast: 15,001

13.Ogo Oluwa LGA, Oyo state.

A: 50

APC: 5570

LP: 17

PDP: 10,930

Accredited voters: 17,045

Total votes cast: 17,045

14. Irepo LGA, Oyo state.

A: 388

APC: 9786

LP: 03

PDP: 7193

Accredited voters: 17,988

Total votes cast: 17,988

15. Olorunsogo LGA, Oyo state.

A: 998

APC:4851

LP: 04

PDP: 5838

Accredited voters: 12,412

Total votes cast: 12,033

16. Ibadan north-east LGA, Oyo state.

A: 1564

APC: 8486

LP: 61

PDP: 29,396

Accredited voters: 41,217

Total votes cast: 41,217

17. Ogbomoso south LGA, Oyo state.

A: 961

APC: 8257

LP: 83

PDP: 17,693

Accredited voters: 27,949

Total votes cast: 27,949

18. Ibadan south-east LGA, Oyo state.

A: 1846

APC: 9147

LP: 61

PDP: 23,585

Accredited voters: 35,873

Total votes cast: 35,786

19. Ibarapa north LGA, Oyo state.

A: 563

APC: 5678

LP: 07

PDP: 10,845

Accredited voters: 17,576

Total votes cast: 17,575

20. Ibarapa central LGA, Oyo state.

A: 1455

APC: 6287

LP: 21

PDP: 10, 491

Accredited voters: 18,874

Total votes cast: 18,870

21. Oyo west LGA, Oyo state.

A: 431

APC: 7599

LP: 14

PDP: 15, 084

Accredited voters: 24,188

Total votes cast: 24,183

22. Oyo east LGA, Oyo state.

A: 571

APC: 6999

LP: 16

PDP: 15,751

Accredited voters: 24,192

Total votes cast: 24,178

23. Ogbomoso north LGA, Oyo state

A: 562

APC: 10,661

LP: 89

PDP: 20,387

Accredited voters: 32,618

Total votes cast: 32,613

24. Ido LGA, Oyo state.

A: 822

APC: 7865

LP: 86

PDP: 19,284

Accredited voters: 29,052

Total votes cast: 29,052

25. Kajola LGA, Oyo state.

A: 1710

APC: 9523

LP: 0

PDP: 13,562

Accredited voters: 25,046

Total votes cast: 25,046

26. Lagelu LGA, Oyo state.

A: 886

APC: 7432

LP: 44

PDP: 19,104

Accredited voters: 28,398

Total votes cast: 28,368

27. Ibadan north LGA, Oyo state.

A: 2120

APC: 11,883

LP: 174

PDP: 39,658

Accredited voters: 55,219

Total votes cast: 55,195

28. Iseyin LGA, Oyo state.

A: 501

APC: 9694

LP: 34

PDP: 25,740

Accredited voters: 37,095

Total votes cast: 37,094

29. Governorship result: Egbeda LGA, Oyo state

A: 3472

APC: 7377

LP: 77

PDP: 30,444

Accredited voters: 42,273

Total votes cast: 42,270

30. Saki west LGA, Oyo state.

A: 607

APC: 13,753

LP: 32

PDP: 17,452

Accredited voters: 33,455

Total votes cast: 33,051

31.Orelope LGA, Oyo state.

A: 1602

APC: 7077

LP: 10

PDP: 6483

Accredited voters: 16,046

Total votes cast: 16,046

32. Iwajowa LGA, Oyo state.

A: 269

APC: 6441

LP: 06

PDP: 9029

Accredited voters: 16,265

Total votes cast: 16,260

33. Akinyele LGA, Oyo state

A: 1287

APC: 9445

LP: 66

PDP: 28,920

Accredited voters: 41,399

Total votes cast: 41,399

More details to come