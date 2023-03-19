Wale Akinselure and Ifeoluwa Akinola
The Independent Electoral Commission has announced Governor Seyi Makinde returned elected, making him the winner of the Oyo Gubernatorial Elections.
Makinde won with a 65 per cent landslide in 31 out of 33 Local Government Areas, having polled 563,756 votes, as announced by the collation officer Professor Adebayo Bamire at the Independent National Electoral Commission office in Ibadan.
As announced, Bamire, Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a distant second with 256,685 votes. Adebayo Adelabu, the candidate of Accord, followed with 38,357 votes. Micheal Lana of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 2,835 votes; Yusuf Akim of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) had 2,512, while Tawfiq Akinwale of the Labour Party had 1,500 votes.
A total of 889,592 votes were cast in the election
Out of 33 local government areas of the State, Makinde polled the highest number of votes in 31 local government areas, while Folarin won the remaining local government areas.
The two local government areas that the APC had the highest number of votes were Irepo and Oorelope local government areas.
An analysis of the results showed that Makinde recorded the highest victory margins in Ibadan North (27,775), Egbeda (23,067), Ibadan South-West (21,782), Ibadan North-East (20,910), Akinyele (19,475).
Makinde, by the victory, becomes the second governor, in the history of the State, after the late governor Abiola Ajimobi, to win a second term in office.
State House of Assembly Elections
In the House of Assembly elections, it has been gathered that the PDP won 28 seats while the APC won four seats.
Among returning members of the State Assembly are the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin (Ibarapa East); deputy Speaker, Abiodun Fadeyi (Ona Ara}; Majority Leader (Ogbomoso South); Akintunde Olajide (Lagelu); deputy majority leader, Olasunkanmi Babalola (Egbeda); Dele Adeola (Iseyin/Itesiwaju); Oluwafemi Oluwafowokanmi (Ibadan South-West 2); Yusuf Adebisi (Ibadan South-West 1).
A local government by local government breakdown of the result for the three parties with highest votes:
1. Ona-Ara LGA, Oyo state
A: 1212
APC: 5510
LP: 36
PDP: 17326
Accredited voters: 25122
Total votes cast: 25113
2. Ibadan north-west LGA, Oyo state
A: 1291
APC: 5947
LP: 74
PDP: 19,007
Accredited voters: 27,279
Total votes cast: 27,276
3.Ibarapa east LGA, Oyo state.
A:1885
APC: 7094
LP: 10
PDP: 11,125
Accredited voters: 20,654
Total vote cast: 20,652
4.Afijio LGA, Oyo state
A: 1357
APC: 5588
PDP: 13,139
LP: 10
Accredited voters: 20,834
Total votes cast: 20,819
5. Atiba LGA, Oyo state
A: 1113
APC: 7484
PDP: 18,389
LP: 15
Accredited voters: 28,016
Total votes cast: 27,846
6. Orire LGA, Oyo state
A: 1895
APC: 9216
LP: 17
PDP: 13,768
Accredited voters: 26,348
Total votes cast: 26,347
7. Ibadan south-west LGA, Oyo state
A: 2270
APC: 9491
LP: 166
PDP: 31,273
Accredited voters: 44,600
Total votes cast: 44, 580
8. Oluyole LGA, Oyo state
A: 1386
APC: 6592
LP: 62
PDP: 21,700
Accredited voters: 30,777
Total votes cast: 30,744
9. Atisbo LGA, Oyo state
A: 1188
APC: 6955
LP: 16
PDP: 9199
Accredited voters: 17,987
Total votes cast: 17,983
10. Saki east LGA, Oyo state
A: 188
APC: 5519
LP: 07
PDP: 8374
Accredited voters: 14,337
Total votes cast: 14,337
11. Surulere LGA, Oyo state
A: 271
APC: 8882
LP: 173
PDP: 15,554
Accredited voters: 25,676
Total votes cast: 25,676
12. Itesiwaju LGA, Oyo state.
A: 2036
APC: 4597
LP: 09
PDP: 8034
Accredited voters: 15,003
Total votes cast: 15,001
13.Ogo Oluwa LGA, Oyo state.
A: 50
APC: 5570
LP: 17
PDP: 10,930
Accredited voters: 17,045
Total votes cast: 17,045
14. Irepo LGA, Oyo state.
A: 388
APC: 9786
LP: 03
PDP: 7193
Accredited voters: 17,988
Total votes cast: 17,988
15. Olorunsogo LGA, Oyo state.
A: 998
APC:4851
LP: 04
PDP: 5838
Accredited voters: 12,412
Total votes cast: 12,033
16. Ibadan north-east LGA, Oyo state.
A: 1564
APC: 8486
LP: 61
PDP: 29,396
Accredited voters: 41,217
Total votes cast: 41,217
17. Ogbomoso south LGA, Oyo state.
A: 961
APC: 8257
LP: 83
PDP: 17,693
Accredited voters: 27,949
Total votes cast: 27,949
18. Ibadan south-east LGA, Oyo state.
A: 1846
APC: 9147
LP: 61
PDP: 23,585
Accredited voters: 35,873
Total votes cast: 35,786
19. Ibarapa north LGA, Oyo state.
A: 563
APC: 5678
LP: 07
PDP: 10,845
Accredited voters: 17,576
Total votes cast: 17,575
20. Ibarapa central LGA, Oyo state.
A: 1455
APC: 6287
LP: 21
PDP: 10, 491
Accredited voters: 18,874
Total votes cast: 18,870
21. Oyo west LGA, Oyo state.
A: 431
APC: 7599
LP: 14
PDP: 15, 084
Accredited voters: 24,188
Total votes cast: 24,183
22. Oyo east LGA, Oyo state.
A: 571
APC: 6999
LP: 16
PDP: 15,751
Accredited voters: 24,192
Total votes cast: 24,178
23. Ogbomoso north LGA, Oyo state
A: 562
APC: 10,661
LP: 89
PDP: 20,387
Accredited voters: 32,618
Total votes cast: 32,613
24. Ido LGA, Oyo state.
A: 822
APC: 7865
LP: 86
PDP: 19,284
Accredited voters: 29,052
Total votes cast: 29,052
25. Kajola LGA, Oyo state.
A: 1710
APC: 9523
LP: 0
PDP: 13,562
Accredited voters: 25,046
Total votes cast: 25,046
26. Lagelu LGA, Oyo state.
A: 886
APC: 7432
LP: 44
PDP: 19,104
Accredited voters: 28,398
Total votes cast: 28,368
27. Ibadan north LGA, Oyo state.
A: 2120
APC: 11,883
LP: 174
PDP: 39,658
Accredited voters: 55,219
Total votes cast: 55,195
28. Iseyin LGA, Oyo state.
A: 501
APC: 9694
LP: 34
PDP: 25,740
Accredited voters: 37,095
Total votes cast: 37,094
29. Governorship result: Egbeda LGA, Oyo state
A: 3472
APC: 7377
LP: 77
PDP: 30,444
Accredited voters: 42,273
Total votes cast: 42,270
30. Saki west LGA, Oyo state.
A: 607
APC: 13,753
LP: 32
PDP: 17,452
Accredited voters: 33,455
Total votes cast: 33,051
31.Orelope LGA, Oyo state.
A: 1602
APC: 7077
LP: 10
PDP: 6483
Accredited voters: 16,046
Total votes cast: 16,046
32. Iwajowa LGA, Oyo state.
A: 269
APC: 6441
LP: 06
PDP: 9029
Accredited voters: 16,265
Total votes cast: 16,260
33. Akinyele LGA, Oyo state
A: 1287
APC: 9445
LP: 66
PDP: 28,920
Accredited voters: 41,399
Total votes cast: 41,399
More details to come
