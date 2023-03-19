Olakunle Maruf Sokoto

The All Progressive Congress in Sokoto has extend it’s lead with margin of 21,200 votes from ten out of the twenty three local governments area of the state in the governorship election.

According to the results so far declared by Independent National Electoral Commission at it’s collation centre in Sokoto on Sunday, the party has gannered 154,631 against the Peoples Democratic Party which scored a total number of 133,431 votes.

The breakdown of the results shown that the APC has won in eight local governments area of the state which includes Binji, Wurno, Yabo, Gwadabawa, Rabbah, Bodinga, Tangaza and Kware local governments area.

The ruling PDP in the state is however taking lead in only two local governments of the ten declared so far which includes Tureta and Isa local government area.

The collation of the results is however suspended till 4:30 pm by the acting Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hauwa Kangiwa