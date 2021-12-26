BREAKING: Gunmen kidnap Nwosu, Okorocha’s son-in-law, in Imo
The 2019 governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has been kidnapped.
Uche Nwosu, a son-in-law to the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, was said to have been abducted by men wearing uniforms in the church in Nkwere, headquarters of Nkwere Local Government Area, his country home.
This is happening barely a few days after he buried his mother.
The kidnapped Nwosu, a former Chief of Staff and the son-in-law to former Governor Rochas Okorocha had gone to church on an outing service with his family members to mark the successful burial of his mother.
An effort to reach the Imo State Police spokesman, CSP Michael Abatham proved abortive as his mobile phone ranged severally without picking.
