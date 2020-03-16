BREAKING: Gbajabiamila visits scene of Lagos explosion

The speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the number of those who lost their lives in the Abule Ado explosion on Sunday as “too many.”

Gbajabiamila visited the scene of the explosion on Monday afternoon to assess the level of damage and to “encourage” the residents of the area.

The speaker said twenty lives is too many to lose, adding that “I have come to encourage you and not to discourage you.”

He assured them that the state government and the Federal Government would not abandon the victims of the explosion.