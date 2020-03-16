BREAKING: Gbajabiamila visits scene of Lagos explosion

Latest News
By Olalekan Olabulo
Abule Ado scene, explosion
Abule Ado scene

The speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the number of those who lost their lives in the Abule Ado explosion on Sunday as “too many.”

Gbajabiamila visited the scene of the explosion on Monday afternoon to assess the level of damage and to “encourage” the residents of the area.

ALSO READ: Lagos explosion: Family still searching for missing relatives

The speaker said twenty lives is too many to lose, adding that “I have come to encourage you and not to discourage you.”

He assured them that the state government and the Federal Government would not abandon the victims of the explosion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Lagos explosion: Family still searching for missing relatives

Latest News

COVID-19: FG to begin secondary screening of travellers from high-risk countries

Latest News

We’ve created over 900,000 jobs in past 6 months ― FG

Latest News

Malaysia closes borders, schools and businesses as coronavirus tally climbs

Comments