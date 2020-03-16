Lagos explosion: Family still searching for missing relatives

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Lagos explosion
Some buildings destroyed by Abule Ado, Lagos explosion on Sunday, 15/3/2020. Photo Credit: NAN

Relatives of victims of the Sunday explosion at Abule Ado, including those of security guards at the Bethlehem Girls School have continued to search for their missing family members.

The relatives who stormed the scene of the explosion early Monday were, however, disappointed that they could not find them as at the time of filing this report.

ALSO READ: Vibrant commodities market will create jobs, reduce poverty — Osinbajo

Some of them who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune said that they had visited three different hospitals and could not find their relatives.

Details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

COVID-19: FG to begin secondary screening of travellers from high-risk countries

Latest News

We’ve created over 900,000 jobs in past 6 months ― FG

Latest News

Malaysia closes borders, schools and businesses as coronavirus tally climbs

Latest News

Vibrant commodities market will create jobs, reduce poverty — Osinbajo

Comments