Tinubu mourns Buhari, directs Shettima to UK to accompany body back to Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has confirmed the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in London on Saturday following prolonged llness.

According to a statement released by the Presidency, Buhari passed away at about 4:30 p.m., bringing an end to a period of medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

President Tinubu, who has spoken with the former First Lady, Aishat Buhari, to offer his condolences, has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the UK to accompany the body back to Nigeria.

The statement reads, “President Tinubu announces President Buhari’s passing, orders VP Shettima to the UK to accompany body back home.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the passing of his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Buhari died today in London at about 4.30 pm, following a prolonged illness.

“President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former President’s widow and offered his deep condolences.

“President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria.

“Former President Buhari was twice elected Nigeria’s President in 2015 and 2023.

“He also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

“President Tinubu has ordered flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE