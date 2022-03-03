BREAKING: FG approves US request to extradite Abba Kyari

Latest NewsTop News
By Tribune Online
Abba Kyari's NDLEA case may hinder his extradition to US ― Lawyer, stop Abba Kyari’s arrest, Police Service Commission, Hushpuppi, Abba Kyari

The Federal Government has approved the request by the government of the United States (US) to extradite Abba Kyari, the suspended Commander of the Intelligence Response Team and  Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Recall that the US requested Abba Kyari’s extradition over an alleged $1.1million wire fraud involving Abass Ramon aka Hushpuppi and four others.

The approval for Abba Kyari’s extradition was made known by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) when he filed an application before the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja for the DCP’s extradition.

More details later…

 

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man reveals (2) Secret Fruits That Increased His Small Manhood, Gives Stronger Erections and Stops Premature Ejaculation In 7 Days... CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS.

You might also like
Latest News

UCH raises alarm over fresh outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria

World News

International students ‘dying by the side of the road’ trying to flee Ukraine, say…

Latest News

Afenifere, Ohanaeze, MBF tackle NASS over constitution amendment

Latest News

Rise against ‘devilish alliance of exploiters’ in 2023, Jega tells Nigerians

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More