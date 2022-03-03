10 dons jostle to succeed Salami as Tech-U VC

Ten prominent professors are in the race to succeed the pioneer vice-chancellor of the First Technical University, Ibadan, Professor Ayobami Salami, whose tenure ends on May 8, 2022.

They are Professors Abubakre Oladiran Kamardeen, Adebiyi Kazeem Adekunle, Ajayi Sunday Adesola, Akinyemi Olukayode Dewunmi, Amu Olugbenga Oludolapo, Jekayinfa Simeon Olatayo and Ogunkunle Adepoju Tunde J.

Others are Professors Oguntunde Philip Gbenro, Oladipo Samuel Ekundayo and Oni Olatunde Michael.

The process for the appointment of the new vice-chancellor has reached the peak, according to a statement by the public relations officer of the institution, Akeem Lasisi.

He said that Visitor to the University, Mr Seyi Makinde; the Council, Senate, management, staff and students are hoping for the emergence of another capable hand to take over from Salami, and propel the university beyond the acclaimed heights he has taken it to.

Meanwhile, all is now set for the maiden convocation of the university, holding on March 5, 2022.

Former executive secretary of the National Universities Commission, Emeritus Professor Julius Okojie, will deliver the Convocation Lecture, while five accomplished Nigerians – Chief Tunde J. Afolabi MFR, Chief Adebayo Akande, Chief Ammal Pepple, Professor Toyin Falola and Mr Segun Agbaje, who is the Managing Director of GTBank – will be awarded honorary doctoral degrees.

The Convocation Play – ‘Love’s Unlike Lading’, by famous playwright, Professor Femi Osofisan, will be staged on Friday, May 4, 2023, at Tech-U’s main campus on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibadan.