BREAKING: EFCC secretary, directors appear before panel over Magu

As the investigation into the corruption allegations levelled against the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, entered its fourth day on Thursday, the Secretary of the anti-graft body, Olanipekun Olukoyede and some of its directors have appeared before the panel. Tribune Online learnt that they were questioned by the [...]

As the investigation into the corruption allegations levelled against the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, entered its fourth day on Thursday, the Secretary of the anti-graft body, Olanipekun Olukoyede and some of its directors have appeared before the panel.

Tribune Online learnt that they were questioned by the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel on what they know about the 21-point allegations raised by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The EFCC officials were said to have shed light into the investigation to enable the panel to reach a conclusion and necessary recommendations to President Muhammadu Buhari.

As the panel continued its activity on Thursday at the presidential villa, the commission has been left without a clear administrative head as the presidency is yet to formally request any of its senior officials to act in that capacity.

However, Magu, who has continued to be held in detention while his residences have been searched, is said to be faced with the prospect of being removed from the post.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Umar assumes duty as EFCC acting boss

THERE was confusion on Wednesday over who steps in as acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as the Director of Operations in the commission, Mohammed Umar… Read Full Story

VP Osinbajo Denies Receiving N4billion From Magu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described online reports claiming that embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4billion as false and baseless fabrications… Read Full Story

Hard Currencies Found In My House Are Gifts, Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu, Tells Court

The Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the $9.7 million and £74, 000.00 the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) found in his Kaduna residence in 2017, were part of… Read Full Story