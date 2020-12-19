BREAKING: Edo State Head of Service kidnapped

Latest NewsTop News
By Suyi Ayodele-Benin

The crime wave in Benin City, the Edo State capital, took a deep dive on Saturday evening as the Head of Service, Mr Anthony Okungbowa, was kidnapped.

The circumstances surrounding his kidnap are still sketchy as of the time of this report.

Details later….

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

UPDATE: Gunmen kidnap Edo State Head of Service, kill driver

Latest News

UPDATE: Tanker conveying diesel explodes on Otedola Bridge, razes Camry, truck…

Latest News

COVID-19 spike: Delta says no cause for alarm, issues public health advisory ahead…

Latest News

JUST IN: APC sweeps Gombe LGAs election

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More