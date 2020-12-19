Stack Town Record Int’l debuts in Nigeria, unveils Bizakeem as official artist

BELGIUM-based record label, Stack Town, has entered into the Nigerian entertainment turf with the unveiling of young talented act, Akim Dusu Yusuf, popularly known as Bizakeem, as the official act of the label.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Oloriegbe Emmanuel a.k.a Ray Blaze, who is presently out of the country, the company’s talent manager and artist repertoire, Adepoju Kayode popularly known as Promomaster, said: “Our mission is to establish young up and coming artist while we will also affiliate and collaborate with other established artists and labels.

“It is our vision to build brands from the scratch (raw talent) and make them into icons just like we are already doing with Sierra Leone artist, Covy tee who is based in Belgium.

“It is to my delight to see us finally branched in the motherland Nigeria and to kickoff, we already have a young and extreme talent on board by the name of Bizakeem. He is a 24-yr old afro pop singer, he has an EP trending online currently and he is ready to storm the music industry with a new wave sound under his new management, Stack Town records.

“Our mission is to establish young up and coming artist while we would also affiliate and collaborate with other established artists and labels. At Stack Town, “we makes talent to an icon”.

StackTown records is directed by Oloriegbe Emmanuel (Ray Blaze) alongside his associates Aison Kamaz, Endurance and Gift Ravoti and is being managed here in Nigeria by the talent manager and artist repertoire, Adepoju Kayode popularly known as Promomaster.

