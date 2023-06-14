The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bawa arrived a few hours ago.
The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him.
This was contained in a statement signed by Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya on Wednesday night.
More details later…
