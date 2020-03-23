Coronavirus: WAEC shuts offices to visitors

The West African Examinations Council has taken some more far-reaching measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, by closing its offices across the country to visitors effective from 24th March 2020.

Head of National Office, WAEC, Nigeria, Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan, conveyed this on Monday in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Areghan noted that the Council, in the light of the global coronavirus pandemic, has followed international protocols, including the recommended health and safety measures by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for social distancing and keeping the work environment safe for staff and stakeholders.

He said in addition to steps already taken, especially the indefinite postponement of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Council has decided to take the following extra measures to forestall the spread of the disease.

These measures according to him are: “Visitors will not be allowed into the Council’s offices nationwide, beginning from March 24, 2020. The general public is advised to take advantage of available online channels for enquires, and so on.

“Some staff have been placed on essential duties to accommodate schools registering candidates for the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020,” he said.

He added the Council deeply appreciated the efforts being made by governments at various levels to contain the pandemic.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

One of the sons of former vice president Atiku Abubakar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Atiku who revealed this via his verified Twitter account on Sunday night his son has been transferred to the Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for the treatment… Read full story

Workers’ Salaries In Jeopardy As Oil Price Tumbles Again •FAAC meeting deadlocked as states reject amount presented for sharing

AS another economic recession looms in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic, there are very present fears among workers of the 36 state governments over the ability of their governments to continue to pay their salaries. On Friday, Brent crude futures fell $1.49 or 5.2%, to settle at $26.98 a barrel. United States… Read full story

Northern Youths Begin Sanusi For President Campaign

The 2023 presidential campaign for the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi kicked off in Kaduna at the weekend. Addressing journalists in Kaduna, the national coordinator of the ‘Sanusi Lamido Sanusi project 2023: All Nigerian Youth Projects’, Suleiman Shuaibu Shinkaffi, appealed to all other Nigerians… Read full story

Coronavirus: We Are Now Receiving Patients Suffering From Chloroquine Poisoning, Says Lagos Govt, NCDC Cautions Nigerians

The Lagos State government on Friday disclosed that following the announcement by President Donald Trump on Thursday that chloroquine can cure coronavirus, hospitals in the state has received patients suffering from chloroquine poisoning… Read full story

Don’t Treat Coronavirus Cases, It’s Highly Contagious ― FG Warns Private Hospitals • Admits influx of imported COVID-19 cases to Nigeria • Adds Austria and Sweden to high-risk travel restricted countries • Insists on self-isolation

Despite the claims of its readiness and preparedness to prevent the import and spread of Coronavirus in the past few weeks; the Federal Government admitted on Friday that Nigeria is experiencing an influx of imported Coronavirus cases into the country by travelers, including returning Nigerians… Read full story

Man With Coronavirus Stayed In Ibadan For Two Weeks Undetected ― Ekiti Govt

The Ekiti State government announced Wednesday evening that a man who tested positive for coronavirus stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for two weeks before moving to Ekiti State where his status was confirmed. The disclosure created apprehension across Ibadan and Ekiti state where the extensive trace of… Read story

FACT CHECK: Does Gargling Salt Water, Vinegar Or Warm Water Kill Coronavirus?

CLAIM: Coronavirus before it reaches the lungs, it remains in the throat for four days and at this time, the person begins to cough and have throat pains. If he drinks water a lot and gargling with warm water & salt or vinegar eliminates the virus. Spread this information because you can save someone with this information… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE