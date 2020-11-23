An Abuja Federal High Court on Monday ordered the remand of Senator representing Borno State, Ali Ndume, in Kuje correctional facility for failing to produce former chairman of Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina, in court.

Maina had been declared wanted after failing to appear repeatedly over a 12-count charge of alleged money laundering.

Ndume had, during one of the trials, agreed to stand as surety for Maina and on Monday, he was unable to produce Maina, making the court to order his remand in Kuje prison.

Details later….

