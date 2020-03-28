[BREAKING] Coronavirus: Benue records index case

Benue State government, on Saturday, confirmed its case index of the coronavirus disease otherwise known as (COVID- 19).

Disclosing this to newsmen in Makurdi, the State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said that the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC had confirmed the Benue index case after the state action committee on COVID-19 identified the patient and her blood sample was taken for test after which it was confirmed positive.

Governor Ortom gave the name of the victim as Susan Okpe, who recently returned into the State from United kingdom.

He added that the state action committee had embarked on contact tracing of about eight(8) people the victim had contact with since her return to state.

The governor said that he decided to disclose give the name of the victim so that those who had already made contact with her can go and check themselves to ascertain their health status.

Thes patient, according to the governor is currently admitted for treatment at the treatment Centre located at State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

According to Ortom, “the committee has begun tracing of all those who have had contact with Susan Okpe. In addition, samples of two other ladies have been collected but one among them turned to be negative to the virus.

“I have also told my deputy governor to also go for test having returned from the National Economic Council meeting in Abuja even though he told me that he had no close contact with those suspected to have contacted the virus.”

Governor Ortom further announced the closure of all markets in the state as from Monday, stressing that he had ordered the immediate withdrawal of six social development goals ambulances earlier donated to six General Hospitals to be given to the action committee for emergency quick response and evacuation of suspected case to isolation centre.

Governor Ortom revealed that the state would consider the closing of six entry points into the state as from next week after the committee might have concluded its meeting and every necessary decision is taking, saying that the state is bordered with six states and with Cameroon.

“The decision to shut down the borders would be relayed to the public after my statewide broadcast on Monday. I have mobilised all the relevant security agencies to enforce the bans. I am also telling the public especially those who had contact with Susan Okpe to call these numbers lines; 0918602439, 07025031214, 08033696511 and 07037449837,” Ortom added.

He, however, advised people of the state to adhere strictly to all instructions given by relevant bodies and endeavour to remain at home and avoid social gathering of any kind including going to attend church service, burials and market places.

According to him, the government is still working on the established isolated centers in Katsina-Ala and Otukpo local government areas so as to take care of possible outbreak of the disease.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE