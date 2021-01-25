BREAKING: Chelsea sacks Lampard

Chelsea has sacked manager Frank Lampard after 18 months in charge. This comes after their 3-1 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup on Sunday.

According to the statement from the club saying it was a very difficult decision, but the owner and the Board have not taken it lightly.

However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

The club thanked Lampard for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club.

The statement read that there can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration, it was decided a change is needed now to give the club time to improve performances and results this season.

Roman Abramovich said, “This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

The club will be making no further comment until such time as a new Head Coach is appointed.