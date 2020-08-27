BREAKING: Adesina re-elected as AfDB president

Latest News
By Grace Abejide
BREAKING: Adesina re-elected as AfDB president, AfDB calls on US, Adesina ,Yoruba, AYYCW,AfDB board, fresh probe

Nigeria’s Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank President for a second five-year term.

The election took place electronically on Thursday at the virtual annual general meeting of the bank.

Details later…

 

Adesina

Adesina

