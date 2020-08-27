Buhari presides over virtual council of state meeting in Aso Rock Villa

President Muhmmadu Buhari is presently presiding over a virtual Council of State meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

His immediate predecessor, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, is the only former Nigerian leader physically present at the session.

The meeting, which kicked off at 11:00 am, also has the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, physically present.

Former leaders attending virtually are former Military President General Ibrahim Babangida; former Head of Interim National Government (ING) Chief Ernest Shonekan and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Also attending virtually is some former Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJN).

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Bello are physically present.

Details later…

