[BREAKING] 2020 budget: FG releases N295b, $220m for capital projects

The federal government has released the sum of N295 billion for some selected critical infrastructural projects under the 2020 budget.

It has also released the sum of $220 million (about N67.1 billion) as its counterpart funding for railway projects.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, who disclosed this to State House correspondents, said the releases were made under transportation, Niger Delta, Works and Housing ministries.

She was speaking after her committee, the presidential committee to review the impact of coronavirus on the economy, submitted its interim report to the President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Friday.

She revealed that the president has directed the committee to do more consultations and report back next week.

