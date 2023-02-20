By Paul Omorogbe

INDIGENOUS infrastructure and development company, Brains and Hammers Limited, has announced its partnership with the Kano State government to actualise the Federal Government’s quest to put an end to wholesales of drugs in unregulated environment around the country.

Desirous of curbing the incidence of fake, adulterated and counterfeit drugs, in Nigeria, the Federal Government in 2003 mooted the idea of a Coordinated Warehouse Centre (CWC) for pharmaceuticals to stop the chaotic and dangerous trade in drugs in the open markets at Ariaria in Abia State; Idumota in Lagos State; Onitsha Head Bridge in Anambra State and Sabon Gari in Kano State.

Speaking at the commissioning, the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, warned that the state government would no longer tolerate illegality in drugs distribution in the state.

“With this commissioning, all other areas for wholesale of drugs in the state will be closed down forthwith, and those found wanting will be taken for prosecution. This is a complete regulated market. It is the only legal place that you can sell wholesale drugs.”

With this commissioning, we have reached a major milestone in the battle to control illegal and fake drugs,” he added.

In her goodwill message, the Director General, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye commended the state governor for making the state a model to others.

“History will be kind to your administration for relocating all the stakeholders to a regulated drug facility. The Kano CWC will make our job easier. This is going to be a one-stop spot for us,” she stated.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE