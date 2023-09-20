Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh, has pledged the Bureau’s readiness to provide technical support and knowhow to assist the Jigawa State Government to optimise its assets and identify key areas where Public Private Partnership (PPP) can make a tangible impact on the economy of the state.

Amina Tukur Othman, Head of Public Communications in the BPE, said in a statement on Wednesday that the Director General of the Bureau made this known during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar Namadi, at the Jigawa State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro in Abuja, recently.

Okoh noted that BPE, as the economic reform agency of the Federal Government had in the past, supported other states in the country, adding that the Bureau had carried out reforms in many sectors of the Nigerian economy which have brought about the establishment of organisations like the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), National Pension Commission (PenCom), Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission and many others.

He further added that the Bureau believes in the power of innovation, entrepreneurship, and private sector investment to drive the economy; therefore, by harnessing the resources of the state and BPE, an enabling environment can be created to attract more investment to transform and build a future where opportunities abound for people of Jigawa state to prosper.

According to Okoh, BPE is an agency of the Federal Government with over 30 years of experience in sector/enterprise reforms and assets optimisation in the country.





He noted that the federal government, through a circular in 2020 expanded BPE’s mandate to include acting on its behalf in the administration of concession and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in Nigeria.

He congratulated Governor Umar Namadi for emerging as the Executive Governor of Jigawa State at 2023 general elections, adding that, the success reflects the trust and confidence the people of Jigawa State placed on his leadership.

While congratulating the entire state on its 32nd anniversary, the DG expressed the commitment of the Bureau to foster development and progress of Jigawa State which it has already achieved due good leadership in the past.

Okoh mentioned that Jigawa State provides many opportunities for investment which includes Agribusiness, Solid Minerals, Renewable Energy, Light Manufacturing, Maigatari Export Process Zone, and Gagarawa Industrial Pack.

He commended the State for ranking top as one of the best places for doing business in Nigeria, in the second edition of the subnational Ease of Doing Business 2023 Report.

In his remark, the Governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar Namadi expressed delight with the visit and promise to collaborate with the Bureau to bring the needed economic reforms in the state.

