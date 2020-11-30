Borno killings: Tambuwal condoles with Zulum, citizens

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has condoled with his counterpart in Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum over the killings of innocent farmers by suspected Boko Haram members over the weekend.

The governor in a statement personally signed by him and issued to the press, while condoling people of Borno State, also commiserate with citizens of Sokoto State who were victims of the said attack.

According to the governor, “It is with deep shock and displeasure that the government and good people of Sokoto State received the sad and upsetting news of Boko Haram attack on scores of rice farmers in a village near Maiduguri.

“We are deeply concerned and worried that an unspecified number of our enterprising citizens, who had travelled hundreds of kilometres to seek their means of livelihood in the areas where the attacks took place, were also affected.

“This act, at once abominable, disgusting and inhuman, is very disturbing,” he said

Governor Tambuwal further assured that the state will collaborate with Borno State government to ascertain the number of affected victims from Sokoto.

“As we condole with the government and good people of Borno, with who we have consistently shared our sympathy and solidarity in weathering this horrendous trend of insecurity, we also commiserate with the families of the victims from our state.

“God willing we will collaborate with the government of Borno to ascertain the number of our citizens affected with a view to identifying them. In the same vein, we will support the families of the victims.”

While praying to Allah to grant all of the victims eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear this loss, the governor also prayed for God’s intercession in bringing this spate of insecurity in the country at large to an end.

