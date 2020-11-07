Boris Johnson, Merkel, Macron, other world leaders congratulate Biden, Harris

Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the next president of the United States and world leaders have congratulated him on his victory.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a statement said, “I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden. Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a congratulatory message said, “Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

French President Emmanuel Macron via his official Twitter handle said, “The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the new president-elect tweeting, “Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.”

In a similar tweet from his official Twitter handle, Modi also congratulated the new Vice President-elect Kamala Harris noting, “Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.”

European Union Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen in a statement said, “I warmly congratulate Mr Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election and look forward to meeting him at the earliest possible opportunity.

“The European Union and the United States are friends and allies, our citizens share the deepest of links…As the world continues to change and new challenges and opportunities appear, our renewed partnership will be of particular importance.”

Pakistani Prime Minister via his Twitter handle said, “Congratulations @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Look forward to President Elect Biden’s Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation’s wealth by corrupt ldrs. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan & in the region.”

Spain Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said, “Record citizen participation, strong institutions and a President-elect @JoeBiden with a first woman to ever hold the position of Vice-President @KamalaHarris. Looking foward to working together.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also joined other world leaders in congratulating Biden saying, “On behalf of the Dutch cabinet I would like to congratulate @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris with their election victory after a close race. I am looking forward to continue the strong bond between our countries, and hope to speak with him about these matters soon.”

