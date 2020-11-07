COVID-19: Nigeria records 59 new cases, total now 63,790

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 59 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 63,790.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Saturday night.

“On the 7th of November 2020, 59 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 63790 cases have been confirmed, 59884 cases have been discharged and 1154 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 59 new cases are reported from 8 states- Kaduna (28), Rivers (9), Ogun (8), Ondo (8), Kano (2), Niger (2), Kwara (1), Plateau (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos21,65586820,567220
FCT6,2127355,39582
Plateau3,676433,60033
Oyo3,5152663,20544
Rivers2,866982,70959
Kaduna2,698562,59943
Edo2,673272,536110
Ogun2,0751091,93630
Delta1,816301,73749
Kano1,755141,68754
Ondo1,696741,58537
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,072271,01926
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina953192824
Gombe9385685725
Osun9321489820
Abia92699089
Borno745470536
Bauchi720769914
Imo622660412
Benue4932246011
Nasarawa48314532513
Bayelsa4131138121
Ekiti338123206
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom319212899
Anambra282725619
Niger2811025912
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba152311156
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe826688
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, October 25 to 31, the 44th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 1,390 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 724 who were discharged in the previous week.

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting.

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.

