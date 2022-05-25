BON motivates Nigeria’s broadcast journalists with merit awards

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), has announced the flag-off of its professional merit award, meant to motivate practitioners in the nation’s broadcast space.

Unveiling the Awards logo in Lagos, on Tuesday, the President of the professional group, Mr. John Ugbe, explained that the decision to come up with the awards event, stemmed from the need for the association to do things differently, after more than three decades of being in the nation’s broadcast space.

Ugbe, who is also the Managing Director of Multichoice Nigeria, added that the recognition event, open to members and non-members of the association, is designed to celebrate practitioners in the broadcast space, responsible for daily information dissemination, public enlightenment and entertainment, for their works of excellence.

He explained that the event, scheduled for October, this year, and which is designed to be in 13 categories, will celebrate outstanding achievements in Television and Radio; while also recognizing distinguished achievement and meritorious service in broadcasting.

In order to fully realise the objectives of setting up the Awards, the BON’s boss added that the organisation had constituted the Awards Steering Committee, comprising of public and private broadcast media houses, with Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, President of the Silverbird Group, as the chairman.

According to him, since its formation 33 years ago, the organisation, comprising more than 300 media houses, had been in the forefront of building national unity, sustaining democratic governance, `through fair and balanced coverage of electioneering and elections, and serving as midwife between the government and governed, as assigned to it by the nation’s constitution.





Speaking on the Awards logo, Ugbe explained that the statuette, shaped in form of a woman, depicts a fertility of ideas, since broadcasting represents a profession of ideas developed and implemented by fertile minds.

He added that the the raised hands, in the statuette, clutching a star, symbolise triumph, borne of excellence that the broadcasting awards seek to recognize, celebrate and reward.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Awards Steering Committee, Guy Murray-Bruce called on practitioners in the space to avail themselves of the opportunities, presented by the Awards.

He expressed the optimism that the annual event would go a long way in revolutionising the nation’s broadcast space.Some of the Awards categories include: Radio station/Best Television Station of the Year; Best Radio station/Best Television- News in English; Best Radio station/Best Television- “Indigenous language”; Newscaster of the Year- Radio/Television; Reporter of the Year-Radio /Television and Special contributions to the Broadcast industry, among others

