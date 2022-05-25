2023: Ogun governorship aspirant promises to lift 4,800 households out of poverty if elected

One of the leading governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Mr Biyi Otegbeye, has promised to lift 4,800 households out of poverty if elected into office as the next governor office the state in 2023.

Otegbeye stated this during his declaration to contest for the office that he remains the only aspirant capable to rescue the State from insecurity and poor economy

The governorship aspirant who is the founder and Group Managing Director of Regency Alliance Insurance said the main focus of his government would be poverty alleviation.

Otegbeye who was a former House of Representatives candidate in the 2019 election pledged to unify the State through purposeful leadership that would turn around the fortune of the Gateway State.

“If by the grace of God and the wisdom of our distinguished delegates here present, I win the nomination of our party, I will be offering the unifying political leadership that Ogun state urgently needs and which our great party will be proud of.

“Today, I offer myself as a catalyst in breaking the cycle of poverty in Ogun State. With my experience, I intend to lead a statewide effort to mobilise the private, public and nonprofit sectors together to create solutions that are innovative, practical and relevant to our people.





“Every policy and project we put forward as a government will have an immediate Poverty Alleviation Content (IMPACT).

“80 per cent of Ogun State households think the reduction of poverty should be the priority of the government. The economic and social return on investment from lifting 100 households out of poverty monthly will reduce poverty by 40 per cent while increasing purchasing power and GDP in our local community.

“As Governor, I will lead the fight against poverty in Ogun State because poverty has a widespread impact, contributing to issues like crime, unemployment, poor health, domestic violence, social vices, isolation and depression.

“The cost of basic needs of life has risen faster than both the rate of inflation and wages. A growing number of households earn less than what it costs to maintain a household survival budget,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered… 2023: Ogun governorship aspirant promises to lift 4,800 households out of poverty if elected

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

2023: Ogun governorship aspirant promises to lift 4,800 households out of poverty if elected