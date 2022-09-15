Bogoro commissions new modern livestock market to boost commercial, economic activities

Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State has commissioned a new modem livestock market with a call to residents of the area to patronize the market in order to boost commercial and economic activities.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Executive Chairman of the Council, Hon Iliya Habila said that Bogoro Local Government has huge potential in livestock with well over 400,000 heads of cattle, goats, sheep and other ruminants.

He reiterated that the livestock market will boost revenue generation for both the people of the Council, economic growth and other social benefits as people from outside the area will be coming to transact business regularly.

The Council Boss disclosed that the new livestock market is equipped with all necessary facilities such as functional boreholes, stalls, livestock areas, worship centres and space for traders of livestock products or feeds.

Iliya Habila enjoined the residents to join hands with the Council and ensure peaceful coexistence and welcome visitors who are willing to engage in genuine business.

He however warned that “we must be very vigilant and watchful against bad elements not to use the market as an avenue to commit crimes. Anyone caught will not be spared in accordance with the law”.

The market will take place every Monday according to the Chairman, calling on traditional rulers to guard against the infiltration of strangers with questionable characters coming into the area.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources Barr. Jidauna Tula Mbami who commissioned the market appreciated the efforts and the foresight of the Chairman saying the market will further open up the area to the outside world.

Jidauna Tula stated that the livestock market is a welcome development and will go a long way to proffering many solutions to unemployment as new businesses will pick up steadily.

In his goodwill message a member representing Bogoro in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon Musa Wakili Nakwada described the establishment of a new livestock market in Bogoro as a right step in the right direction as this will cushion the hardships experienced by cattle dealers in the area.

The occasion attracted goodwill messages from the state Chairman of Miyetti Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Mangu and Kanke LGAs of Plateau state as well as important dignitaries across the state who all commended the development which will further promote commercial activities.

